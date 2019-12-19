PTT promotes Auttapol Rerkpiboon to top spot

Auttapol Rerkpiboon will be the next president and chief executive of PTT Plc from May 13. (PTT photo)

PTT Plc, the national oil and gas conglomerate, has promoted Auttapol Rerkpiboon to be the 10th president and chief executive from May 13.

PTT’s screening committee on Thursday resolved to select Mr Auttapol, now PTT’s chief operating officer for downstream petroleum business, to succeed Chansin Treenuchagron, who retires on May 12.

Mr Auttapol beat out five other candidates from PTT and its subsidiaries. The other PTT executive is Peangpanor Boonklum, senior executive vice-president for group general counsel.

The other four are heads of PTT subsidiaries: Jiraporn Kaosawad from PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (PTTOR); Wirat Uanarumit from Thai Oil Plc; Noppadol Pinsupa from IRPC Plc; and Chawalit Tippawanich from Global Power Synergy Plc (GPSC).

Mr Auttapol and Mr Wirat were candidates in March 2018, when PTT’s board promoted Mr Chansin.

The selection result was approved by the screening committee, chaired by Don Wasantapreuk. Mr Attapol won with five unanimous votes from this committee.

PTT’s board of directors, chaired by Krairit Euchukanonchai, approved the result on the same day.

Mr Attapol, 54, has worked with PTT and its subsidiaries in 17 positions for the past 30 years.

He graduated with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Chulalongkorn University and a master's degree in economics from the National Institute of Development Administration.

The Energy Ministry oversees PTT’s management and operations.

Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong said the ministry did not intervene in the selection procedure, so the screening committee was free to work without pressure from the government.

“Each member of the committee has a high profile, background and the credibility to make a decision,” Mr Sontirat said.

“Each candidate has to highlight their capability to respond to government policies in the energy sector to drive the country’s economy with social responsibility and environmental considerations.”