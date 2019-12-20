Groups seek to force AoT into T2 talks

Airports of Thailand Plc wants to build a new terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport. (Bangkok Post photo)

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob is being urged to have Airports of Thailand (AoT) hold discussions with professional associations that are fighting against the controversial plan to build a 42-billion-baht second terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport.

Yet despite strong opposition from several groups, AoT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn has stood by his decision to press ahead with the project, said Rawi Matchamadon, party-list MP of New Palangdharma Party, on Thursday.

The professional organisations have consistently called on the AoT to meet them, so they can point out why they find the expansion to the north of the airport problematic, citing issues such as limited capacity for aircraft and lack of access from outside.

The Engineering Institute of Thailand held a forum last month to provide the public with more information on the project.

However, Mr Nitinai reportedly hit back by threatening to sue those who spoke negatively about the project.

Hence, Mr Saksayam is being urged to organise a proper discussion between the critics and the AoT, so they can find a common ground.

"If Mr Saksayam will not do anything about this and will allow AoT to go ahead and build the extension, then I'm afraid he may have to answer questions about whether he is serving some businesses or financiers close to him," Dr Rawi said.

Mr Nitinai, meanwhile, has reiterated that the blueprint for the expansion can be revised every five years in line with international standards.

AoT is now waiting for a response from the Transport Ministry on the expansion plan and if it is approved, the plan will be forwarded to the cabinet for endorsement, he said.