State affirms more measures to help poor, close income gap

A coconut garden in Takien Tia community attracts cycling tourists which helps generate more income for locals. The government is counting on tourism to help drive a strong economic recovery in 2020.

The government remains committed to continuing aid programmes to help underprivileged people next year, working to tackle poverty and income disparity.

Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said the government plans to introduce more measures next year to help "small people" or those with few opportunities in society.

More concrete action is needed to address poverty and reduce income disparity, he said.

The Board of Investment (BoI) and related agencies have been told to revise and devise new investment packages to strengthen small and medium enterprises (SMEs), micro-SMEs, startups and community enterprises in agriculture, tourism and the service sector.

"The BoI package should promote not only downstream but also upstream business in the agriculture, tourism and services industries," Mr Somkid said.

The existing packages are not attractive enough to persuade large companies to support small entrepreneurs and investment in upstream and downstream business in agriculture, tourism and the service sector, he said.

"I've ordered the BoI, the Finance Ministry, the Industry Ministry and others to speed up talks with the private sector, including the Federation of Thai Industries, the Thai Bankers' Association and the Thai Chamber of Commerce, to make the aid packages more effective and powerful," Mr Somkid said.

He said the new measures should offer comprehensive investment privileges, assistance from the Finance and Industry ministries, and support from large private companies.

The package should also cover investment in rice mills, drying grounds for farm products and farm product processing, Mr Somkid said.

The Finance Ministry needs to study the feasibility of setting up more funds for "small people", while the Energy Ministry must allocate more budget from the Energy Conservation Fund to support community power plants, he said.

The new package will be presented to the next meeting of the BoI chaired by the prime minister in February, Mr Somkid said.

Stimulus plans for 2020 need more cooperation from all parties and ministries because economic risks are plentiful, not only from the unabated trade war but from weak global demand, he said.

Next year's stimulus measures thus need both fiscal and monetary fronts, Mr Somkid said.

"I would like the Bank of Thailand and the Finance Ministry to work closely on coming up with an appropriate baht value for exports," he said. "I believe the central bank has ample tools to better manage the currency's value."

He predicted a strong economic recovery next year led by state investment, tourism, private investment and government consumption.

Greater private investment will be the main contributor to economic growth next year, Mr Somkid said, citing production base relocation by foreign investors from China to Asean.

"The BoI just reported that 10 smart electronics companies from Taiwan will relocate their production bases to Thailand next year," he said.