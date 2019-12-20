SME exporters to gain from Exim scheme

State-owned Export-Import Bank of Thailand (Exim) expects more than 750 small and medium-size enterprise (SME) exporters to benefit from the bank's two assistance measures meant to boost financial liquidity and relieve the debt burden.

The Exim Liquidity Enhancement for Exporters and Exim Relieving Debt Burden for Clients schemes will support both new and existing SME clients in all sectors, enabling higher business liquidity and lowering their debt burden to cope with global market uncertainties going into 2020, said Pisit Serewiwattana, president of Exim Thailand.

The liquidity programme offers short- and long-term loans to reduce debt repayment burdens and enhance business liquidity, funding export activities or improvements to machinery, factories and manufacturing technology.

The scheme is targeted at SME exporters, importers for export-oriented producers and producers for exporters.

The loan scheme carries a maximum seven-year tenor, with credit lines of up to 20 million baht per borrower and an annual interest rate of 3.99% for the first two years.

The loans can be secured by a letter of guarantee from Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation (TCG) in conjunction with other collateral assets. Moreover, TCG's credit guarantee fee is waived for up to four years.

Mr Pisit said total credit approval is targeted at 2 billion baht.

The debt relief scheme takes aim at SME clients who don't require additional credit facilities but want lower instalment repayments of short- and long-term loans.

For long-term loan clients, a loan rescheduling can be approved for up to two years. In the event of rescheduling for less than one year, the bank will offer an interest rate reduction of 0.125% per year.

For short-term loan clients, the loan drawdown proportion will be increased while interest rates will be lowered. Each client can draw down up to 95% of letter-of-credit value and 85% of purchase order value, while the interest rate will be cut by 0.125% for one year.

Exim Thailand expects borrowers with debts totalling 4 billion baht to participate in the debt burden relief scheme.