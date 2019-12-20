Start on Kathu-Patong expressway now planned for 2021

Construction of a long-delayed tollway between Patong beach and Kathu township, on Phuket, could start in about 18 months, the expressway authority says. (Photo by Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Building of the long delayed Kathu-Patong beach expressway is expected to start in about 18 months, with the opening planned for 2026, the Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) governor said on Friday.

Exat governor Suchart Cholsakpipat said a detailed proposal for the four-kilometre road will be forwarded to the cabinet for approval in mid-2020. If approved, the winning tender would be decided a year later and construction could start in mid-2021, he said. (continues below)

An Expressway Authority of Thailand photo showing the area where the first tollway will be built between Kathu town and Patong beach in Phuket. (Photo: Expressway Authority of Thailand website)

Phuket' s first expressway would be built under the public-private partnership format at an estimated cost of 14 billion baht. The road would have two lanes for cars and another two for motorcycles in each direction, and would include a 1.85km tunnel.

It would start from Kathu municipality in Kathu district and end at the beach in the same district, he said.

Phuket authorities hope the tollway will ease traffic congestion on Road 4029, reduce accidents and promote tourism on the resort island. Road 4029 goes over a steep mountain that makes it one of the most accident-prone roads in Phuket.

The government agreed in principle to build it in 2015, but the project has made little headway as the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry has still not given approval to use its forest area.

Exat had planned to start construction in 2017, with completion in 2021.

Mr Suchart said the toll road could be opened for traffic in 2026 if it is not further derailed.

Exat projects 65,000 vehicles will use the expressway each day, rising to 73,000 by 2046.