Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Trump says had 'very good talk' with Xi on trade deal
Business

Trump says had 'very good talk' with Xi on trade deal

published : 20 Dec 2019 at 23:46

writer: AFP

US President Donald Trump said he and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping discussed North Korea and Hong Kong
US President Donald Trump said he and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping discussed North Korea and Hong Kong

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Friday he'd had a "very good talk" with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on a partial resolution of the countries' huge trade war.

Trump tweeted that China "already started large scale" increases in purchases of US farm goods, in line with the deal. However, he did not give a date for when the so-called "phase one" agreement will actually be signed.

"Formal signing being arranged," he said.

The "phase one" is a partial resolution that is expected to see China boost imports of US agricultural and other goods, while Washington has eased massive tariffs on Chinese imports.

However it falls a long way short of the fundamental changes in Chinese trade policies that Trump had sought and which will now be put off to a second phase.

Trump said he and Xi also discussed North Korea, which is resisting US-led pressure to dismantle its increasingly sophisticated nuclear program, and also the pro-democracy unrest in Hong Kong, where Trump noted "progress!"

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Minister seeks 6-month delay to iron out Thai-China rail deal

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob will ask Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to postpone the signing of the long delayed "Contract 2.3" for the Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima high-speed railway for another six months.

06:01
Thailand

Experts fret about overuse of antibiotics

Health experts have urged people to cut their use of antibiotics amid an alarming rise in infections that are resistant to the drugs.

05:01
Thailand

Farmers file chemicals lawsuit

A group of farmers in Nong Bua Lamphu province on Friday filed a lawsuit with the provincial court demanding a company importing toxic chemicals pay over 10 million baht in compensation for their effects on their health.

04:31