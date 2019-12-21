Minister seeks 6-month delay to iron out Thai-China rail deal

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob will ask Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to postpone the signing of the long delayed "Contract 2.3" for the Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima high-speed railway for another six months.

Thai and Chinese authorities working together to build the 253-kilometre electric rail system are still at loggerheads over sections of the contract dealing with the purchase of tracks, the electricity system and machinery, procurement of train carriages and training of staff.

Although Bangkok has agreed to pay for the project in US dollars, as per Beijing's recommendation, there is no sign that contract talks will be completed soon as demanded by Prime Minister Prayut.

The premier had issued a Section 44 executive order under the interim charter to speed up the contract signing process, hoping to get things done by the end of this month.

"But there are still many issues that require talks and jointly agreed conclusions," Mr Saksayam said yesterday.

He is preparing an official request to Gen Prayut, asking him to extend the deadline to May next year.

"The request will be made directly to him without the need forward it to cabinet," Mr Saksayam said.

The transport minister insisted only the timeframe would be adjusted since he is confident that Thai and Chinese officials will be able to clear all hurdles in the 50-billion-baht contract.

Contract talks have made little progress over the past year due to disputes over financing and Bangkok's disagreement with the one-year warranty period proposed by Beijing officials.

Construction work on some sections of the new rail route has already begun under a plans for a larger rail network linking Thailand, Laos and southern China.