Agency seeks B15bn nod for Village Funds

Cash to be used for infrastructure investment, job creation in communities

The National Village and Urban Community Fund Office is set to ask the cabinet for approval of 15 billion baht to be allocated to the Village Fund under the latest stimulus package worth 144 billion baht.

According to office head Natee Klibthong, he received the nod from yesterday's meeting of the National Village and Urban Community Committee chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak to proceed with a request for cabinet approval.

The cabinet on Nov 26 green-lighted 144 billion baht in stimulus measures, aiming to boost full-year economic growth to 2.8% and maintain momentum into the first quarter of 2020.

The measures include the allocation of 200,000 baht each to 79,255 Village Funds nationwide worth a total of 15 billion baht.

The cash is aimed at encouraging infrastructure investment and creating jobs in small communities, such as the construction of community rice mills, drying grounds for farm products, community rice barns, fertiliser-making factories, machinery to process farm products, public reservoirs and other activities that can generate income for communities, such as tourism.

Another measure involves a one-year moratorium on principal payment for members of the National Village and Community Fund, which is expected to spur members into spending about 50 billion baht.

Another project is the state-owned Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives' 50-billion-baht loan scheme with annual interest of 0.01% for three years.

The loan will be extended to members of the National Village and Community Fund, community entrepreneurs, agricultural cooperatives and farmers, among others.

According to Mr Natee, the committee pledged to approve proposals of the Village Funds as soon as possible once the cabinet approves the criteria.

The money is expected to stimulate the economy by next June, he said.