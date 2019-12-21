Corn price scheme payout commences

Mr Jurin on Friday kicked off the first payment under the corn price guarantee scheme.

The government kicked off the first payment of the price guarantee scheme yesterday for corn, the final cash crop under the state-sponsored price guarantee scheme.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said the price guarantee was set at 8.50 baht per kilogramme for corn with 14.5% moisture content, with a limit of 30 rai per family.

The first round of payment worth 326 million baht is paid to 96,740 farmers. The payment made up 24.6% of the total budget.

The cabinet on Dec 11 approved a corn price guarantee scheme worth 923 million baht for the 2019-20 harvest season.

Eligible corn should be grown between July 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020. The next round of payment is set for the 20th of every month.

The project expires on Oct 31, 2020. The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives will transfer money directly to 450,000 registered farmers.

In a related development, Mr Jurin said that to stabilise domestic corn prices during the harvest season, the government plans to control the movement of corn in seven border provinces.

The state is also maintaining measures to cap wheat imports, requiring importers to purchase domestic corn at a ratio of 1:3 as part of efforts to shore up domestic corn prices.

As of Dec 19, the government has transferred 24 billion baht to eligible farmers under the crop price guarantee scheme, accounting for 35.5% of the allocated budget of 67.8 billion baht.

The scheme aims to cover 2.05 million farmer households.

The government's income guarantee for farmers offers crop price guarantees for rice, rubber, tapioca, oil palm and corn, involving the vast majority of the nation's rural population.

Income and crop price guarantees were among the key proposals of the Democrat Party during the general election campaign. The party is a coalition partner of the current government.

The Democrats earlier championed a programme of crop price insurance and guaranteed income for farmers when they led a coalition government.