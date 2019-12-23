Loxley eyes strategic rejig

Mr Suroj says Loxley expects revenue of 15 billion baht in 2020.

Trading conglomerate Loxley Plc has embarked on a management restructuring with a focus on five strategic business groups, starting from January.

The company has also announced it will lay off 150 employees from its current staff level of 750, helping to save 200 million baht in operating costs next year.

The firm plans to reduce salaries by 30% for 10 high-ranking executives to save on costs.

The moves should boost competitiveness amid digital disruption, changing customer behaviour and declining economic growth, Loxley said.

The company's management and executive boards will merge, making only the executive board available for more flexible decision-making.

The firm also formed a panel, called the project investment and evaluation committee (PIEC), to gauge profitability and risks from operations.

Loxley president Suroj Lamsam said the company has gradually adjusted its operations and management over the past few years to deal with challenges.

The latest restructuring focuses on revenue-generating businesses and driving down operating costs, he said.

It's the second time the firm has created a PIEC since 1997, when one was introduced to help operations in the face of the economic crisis.

The latest PIEC is expected to be a long-term body for the firm's operation, Mr Suroj said.

"Loxley targets maintaining total revenue of 15 billion baht in 2020 and making a profit, following a sharp net loss of 800 million baht in the third quarter of 2019," he said.

The loss stemmed from uncontrollable factors associated with the baggage handling system project under Airports of Thailand Plc, which had delays because of the adjustment of design and construction details, Mr Suroj said.

Loxley was tasked to handle the system installation of the 3.4-billion-baht project in February 2018.

The company has to set provisions for losses from the project, Mr Suroj said.

The firm is expected to reap 15 billion baht in revenue in 2019, with a net loss of 500 million baht, he said.

Mr Suroj said the company saw dwindling profit margins over the past several years, down from 15% on average to 11% at present.

Loxley has lessened its dependence on state projects for revenue, from nearly 70% of total revenue to 40%.

The shift is to avoid uncertainty from the government regarding projects and creating a better balance for the company's portfolio.

Loxley's five core business groups consist of IT, services, energy, network solutions and trading. It also has special projects, such as defence and education tech.

As of September, some 24% of the group's revenue was from IT, 20% from services, 20% from trading, 19% from network solutions, 15% from energy and the rest from other areas.

"As of now, Loxley still has a backlog and high-potential projects for bidding worth 19 billion baht," Mr Suroj said.

Loxley aims to become a holding company with certain core businesses, he said. The strategy is to have flagship subsidiaries for sustained revenue growth.

New to the SET

Mr Suroj said Loxley and AoT recently formed a joint venture, AoT Aviation Security Co, for security management at all airports run by AoT.

A 40% stake of the firm will be held by Loxley, 51% by AoT and the rest by other private parties.

The new company is expected to submit a proposal for filing on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in two years.

On Thursday, Mr Suroj was appointed chief executive in addition to president of the group, effective Jan 1.

He and Chalermchoke Lamsam, who remains as managing director, are two of the five members of the company's executive board.