Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
November exports drop 7.4%, worse than forecast
Business

November exports drop 7.4%, worse than forecast

published : 23 Dec 2019 at 11:51

writer: Reuters

Thailand's customs-cleared exports in November fell 7.39% from a year earlier, after falling 4.54% the previous month, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

November's export numbers came in worse than a Reuters poll forecast for a decrease of 4.5% in shipments, a main driver of Thai growth. 

Shipments to China rose 2.3% in November from a year earlier, while those to the United States dropped 2.6%, a ministry official said. 

Imports in November contracted 13.78% from a year earlier, after falling 7.57% the previous month. 

The poll had forecast a fall of 6.8% in imports last month. 

November's trade surplus amounted to $0.55 billion, versus a forecast for $0.19 billion deficit, and October's surplus of $0.51 billion. 

In January-November, exports contracted 2.77% from a year earlier and imports fell 5.22% during the period. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (10)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

European visa fees for Thais to rise 33%

From Feb 2, 2020, Thai citizens will need to pay a fee of 80 euros (2,676 baht) -- one third more than the current 60 euros -- when applying for a Schengen (EU) visa from Thailand, according to the website SchengenVisaInfo.com. The cost for children will rise from 35 euros to 40 euros.

16:10
Thailand

Elephant Santas deliver Christmas presents at Ayutthaya school

AYUTTHAYA: Elephants dressed as Santa Claus gave out presents and candy to Ayutthaya school students in an annual Christmas tradition in the mostly Buddhist country.

14:50
World

India bids to bust citizenship law 'myths' with cartoon Muslims

NEW DELHI: India's ruling party launched a video with animated Muslim characters on social media Monday as part of a publicity blitz to try to bust "myths" around a new citizenship law that has sparked deadly protests.

14:45