HK airport unveils package to support industry hit by virus outbreak, protests
Business

published : 24 Feb 2020 at 21:06

writer: South China Morning Post

A new relief deal has been unveiled by the Airport Authority in Hong Kong, with airlines the major beneficiaries during
Hong Kong International Airport has said it will offer HK$1.6 billion (6.5 billion baht) worth of concessions to help the aviation industry ride out the coronavirus crisis, with airlines set to directly benefit from lower fees and rental charges for the first time.

The Airport Authority, which runs one of Asia's important gateways, said it had expanded the relief package that was originally launched for retailers during the anti-government protests last September, but now targeted a wider range of companies.

"It is hoped that the two rounds of relief measures would be of help to the industry during this difficult period," the Airport Authority said in a statement, responding to an inquiry by the South China Morning Post.

"The relief measures which commenced last year and the new round of measures, coupled with rental adjustment and concessions, amount to about HK$1.6 billion."

