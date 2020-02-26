Section
Jan factory output falls 4.6%, worse than forecast
Business

Jan factory output falls 4.6%, worse than forecast

published : 26 Feb 2020 at 11:25

writer: Reuters

Mechanics work on the Honda assembly line in Prachin Buri in 2016. (Bangkok Post file photo)
Mechanics work on the Honda assembly line in Prachin Buri in 2016. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) contracted for a ninth straight month in January, down 4.59% from a year earlier, hit by lower production of cars, sugar and palm oil, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

The performance was worse than a forecast drop of 3.9% in a Reuters poll, and followed December's decline of 4.35%.

Capacity utilisation in January was 66.48%, up from a revised 64.02% in December.

In 2019, the MPI declined 3.7%. The ministry has forecast it to rise 2% to 3% this year. 

