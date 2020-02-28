Centara adds four countries to roster

The Centara KMA Resort Inle Lake is Centara's first resort in Myanmar.

Centara Hotels & Resorts, the hotel operator subsidiary of Central Group, announced plans to open eight new properties around the world this year, with four in entirely new countries to the company.

The move will increase the company's inventory by 2,000 rooms, in line with its objective to be a top 100 global hotel operator within five years.

The expansion will begin with the opening of Centra by Centara Cha Am Beach Resort Hua Hin expected in April. The resort is located on Cha-Am Beach with 190 rooms and a suite hotel. Its concept has already been tested in recent additions in Pattaya and Koh Samui.

At the end of this year, Centara is scheduled to open its first resort under its new luxury brand, following the refurbishment of Centara Grand Beach Resort Samui that closed temporarily last year.

The reopening in late 2020 will mark the launch of Centara's sixth hotel brand.

Southeast Asia will remain a major focus for Centara in 2020, expanding to Myanmar and Laos.

The 95-room Centara KMA Resort Inle Lake will be its first location in Myanmar and is projected to open in the second quarter, while the 162-room Centara Plumeria Resort Pakse will launch in the fourth quarter in Laos.

Centara plans to open more hotels in both countries, including in Luang Prabang, the Unesco World Heritage-listed former capital of Laos, and the country's capital, Vientiane.

Centara is also expanding to the Middle East, planning to open the 85-room B Premiere Hotel in Qatar in the second quarter and the 607-room Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai in fourth quarter, both new countries for the company.

In conjunction with its development plans, Centara will roll out new guest attractions such as "Staying Well" that promote healthier ways to travel, and "Meetings Redesigned", a service for the meetings and conventions sector.

Centara wants to accelerate its sustainability plan, which includes the elimination of single-use plastic products, the reduction of food waste and the expansion of its support for local farmers and rural communities.