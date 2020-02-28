Section
SET down 50.28 points to 1,344.80 at opening
Business

SET down 50.28 points to 1,344.80 at opening

published : 28 Feb 2020 at 10:07

writer: Online Reporters

Thai stocks opened down 3.60% at the start of trade this morning.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand's main index opened at 1,344.80 points, down 50.28 points from Thursday's close. The trade value was 4.39 billion baht with 864 million shares traded.

The SET50 index opened at 900.33 points, down 38.44 points or 4.09%, with a total trade value of 2.88 billion baht.

The MAI index went down 6.39 points or 2.35% to stand at 265.55 points with total transaction value of 35 million baht.

Top 5 most active stocks by value

 

Price

Change

Baht

%

BAM

26.00

-2.00

-7.14

PTT

40.50

-1.25

-2.99

PTTEP

106.50

-8.50

-7.39

AOT

60.25

-2.50

-3.98

KBANK

114.50

-8.00

-6.53

