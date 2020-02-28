Section
SET down almost 4%
Business

SET down almost 4%

published : 28 Feb 2020 at 11:25

writer: Darana Chudasri

Thai shares fell almost 4% on Friday morning, tracking the biggest single-day point drop in Dow Jones Industrial Average history overnight on mounting concerns over the economic impact of the spread of Covid-19 disease.

The benchmark SET index slid 3.95% to 1,340.17 points with heavy turnover of 25 billion baht in the first hour of trading.

Therdsak Thaveethiratham, senior executive vice-president at Asia Plus Securities, investors took their cue from Wall Street's sharp fall overnight.

"A rebound should be seen in the afternoon trading session following panic selling in recent trading sessions," he said.

Thai stocks have plunged more than 10% this month and around 16% since the beginning of the year.

Foreign investors had pulled out of 36.7 billion baht worth of Thai shares as of Feb 27

