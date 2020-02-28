SET down 46.77 points to 1,348.31 at midday

The Stock Exchange of Thailand's main index went down 46.77 points, or 3.35%, to close at 1,348.31 points at the end of trading session this morning. The trade value was 41.20 billion baht, with 11.13 billion shares traded.

The SET50 index ended at 904.60 points, down 34.17 points, or 3.64%, with trade value of 26.81 billion baht.

The MAI index went down 8.47 points, or 3.11%, to close at 263.47 points, with total transaction value of 326 million baht.