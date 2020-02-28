Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
SET down 46.77 points to 1,348.31 at midday
Business

SET down 46.77 points to 1,348.31 at midday

published : 28 Feb 2020 at 12:42

writer: Online Reporters

The Stock Exchange of Thailand's main index went down 46.77 points, or 3.35%, to close at 1,348.31 points at the end of trading session this morning. The trade value was 41.20 billion baht, with 11.13 billion shares traded.

The SET50 index ended at 904.60 points, down 34.17 points, or 3.64%, with trade value of 26.81 billion baht.

The MAI index went down 8.47 points, or 3.11%, to close at 263.47 points, with total transaction value of 326 million baht.

Top 5 most active stocks

 

Close

Change

baht

%

BAM

25.25

-2.75

-9.82

PTT

39.75

-2.00

-4.79

PTTEP

108.00

-7.00

-6.09

KBANK

119.00

-3.50

-2.86

CRC

30.50

-3.50

-10.29

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

One more

A tour guide who returned recently from a trip to South Korea is the latest coronavirus patient, raising the number of local confirmed cases to 41.

13:38
World

Airlines reluctant to bring HK passengers back from Japan over infection fears

Airlines wary of flying home Hong Kong passengers who were in close contact with cruise ship passengers infected with the coronavirus.

13:12
Thailand

4,200 Line accounts hacked in Feb, including 2 in Thailand

TOKYO: A total of 4,225 registered accounts on messaging app Line, including two in Thailand, have been hacked in the last two weeks, with some used for phishing scams, according to the operator.

12:59