Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
AWC cuts rents as visitor numbers plummet
Business

AWC cuts rents as visitor numbers plummet

published : 28 Feb 2020 at 15:48

writer: Kanana Katharangsiporn

SET-listed Asset World Corp Plc (AWC) has cut rental rates at Asiatique, where the number of visitors dropped.

Chief executive and president Wallapa Traisorat said on Friday AWC had previously planned to cut the rate by 20% but decided on 25% for one month instead, starting on Sunday.

The company would review the situation and revise it monthly, she said.

The number of visitors to Asiatique was halved from 30,000 a day on weekdays and 50,000 on weekends to 15,000 and 18,000 baht, respectively. The average monthly rental rate is 1,400 baht per square metre.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (6)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Pheu Thai tries to mend fences with Future Forward

The Pheu Thai Party has apologised to the Future Forward Party (FFP) for leaving the banned party not enough time to grill targeted cabinet ministers.

17:15
Business

AWC cuts rents as visitor numbers plummet

SET-listed Asset World Corp Plc (AWC) has cut rental rates at Asiatique, where the number of visitors dropped.

15:48
Business

Bangkok Airways cuts back as virus bites

Bangkok Airways is cutting executive salaries, sending staff on unpaid leave and reducing the number of flights to cope with the downturn in business because of the spread of coronavirus disease.

14:40