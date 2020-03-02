Stimulus package deferred by week

Suvarnabhumi airport suffers as the coronavirus spread shakes confidence of air travellers. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

A fresh relief package for the tourism sector, earlier slated to seek cabinet approval today, will be deferred probably until next week as further information is needed, says a source at the Finance Ministry who requested anonymity.

The Finance Ministry is waiting for information about groups affected by the Covid-19 outbreak from the Tourism and Sports Ministry, the source said.

The package, including 100 billion baht in soft loans for tourism-related operators and training courses in return for income to help workers in the industry with daily expenses, is for those affected by the coronavirus.

It is not the right time to launch tourism stimulus measures as people remain in a panic, the source said. A tourism stimulus package will be unveiled after the Covid-19 spread is contained.

The soft loans, sponsored by the Government Savings Bank, will be offered through commercial banks with an interest rate of 3-4% to tourism-related operators, the source said.

The soft loan will help improve the liquidity of those who need working capital, while the government will relax debt repayment conditions for those whose financial liquidity does not prevent them from laying off employees.

The Finance Ministry plans to set a budget for training courses once it hears from the Tourism and Sports Ministry about the number of employees affected, the source said.

Moreover, the Finance Ministry is considering financial assistance to non-tourism-sector employees affected by the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the source said, citing the example of B.Care Medical Center's nurses and staff were affected by an elderly couple who had just returned from Japan but did not disclose their itinerary.

Apart from the stimulus measures, the government is hopeful state investment will speed up after the delayed fiscal 2020 budget bill is passed, driving the country's growth.

Double-track rail is a government investment priority for this year, the source said.

If economic growth momentum runs out of gas, the Finance Ministry plans to borrow to finance additional measures, the source said.

The Finance Ministry launched the Taste-Shop-Spend scheme during Sept 27, 2019 to Jan 31, 2020 to stimulate domestic tourism and the economy. Under the first three phases, millions of registrants received a 1,000-baht cash handout through Pao Tung app to spend at participating shops and a cash rebate, in which recipients got back 15% for spending of up to 30,000 baht and 20% for more than 30,000 to 50,000 baht spent, with up to 8,500 baht available in cash back.



