IT market braced for Q2 shortage

Visitors shop at the Commart X PRO 2020, a four-day computer show and sales event that kicked off on Thursday at Bitec. (Photo by Suchit Leesa-nguansuk)

The domestic IT market is expected to be hard hit by a supply shortage in the second quarter following a production disruption in virus-hit China, say IT vendors.

Somyot Chaowalit, chief executive of JIB Computer Group, a major IT retailer, said he downgraded the firm’s business growth this year from 5% to flat.

“In the second quarter, the shortage of new products will become serious as factories in China have yet to resume full production capacity,” said Mr Somyot.

In the first two months, the company saw an 8-9% drop in sales at retail shops, but online sales increased by 40%, he said.

Mr Somyot was speaking at Commart X PRO 2020, a four-day computer show and sales event that kicked off on Thursday at Bitec.

He said the number of buyers the first day was 10% below the last event, which is better than expected.

“They tend to come to buy and leave fast,” Mr Somyot said.

The event sees average discounts of 3,000-4,000 baht per computer set, compared with 2,000-baht discounts usually, he said.

JIB sees strong demand in mid and high-end gaming computers, he said, but remains uncertain when the virus would be contained and how it would affect the market.

Somsak Pejthaveeporndej, chief executive of VST ECS Thailand, a Hong Kong based IT distributor, said IT products are mainly produced in China. As factories in China operate at 50-70% of their production capacity, a shortage of computer products can be expected in the second quarter.

Inventory is nearly depleted and orders must be made 1-2 weeks in advance, he said.

Chukkrit Watcharasaksilp, chief of sales and marketing at Advice, a major IT retailer, said IT product prices are likely to increase in the second quarter due to the weakened baht, a 20-30% rise in freight charges and supply chain disruption in China.

“We have to manage our inventory to meet demand. If we run out of inventory, we will lose sales opportunities,” said Mr Chukkrit.

In 2020, overall IT spending is expected to decline 10% due to the outbreak and economic woes, he said.

Normally, the sales from three major IT distributors registers an average of 170 billion baht per year, including mobile phones.

Pornchai Jantarasupasang, assistant general manager of ARIP, the organiser of Commart, said the event is likely to see a sales drop of 10-30% from 2.8 billion baht recorded in the event held in 2019’s final quarter.

The event is likely to see 700,000 visitors and 2.5 billion baht in revenue, he said. The exhibition area has shrunk by 20% from the last event as major IT retailers Advice and Banana pulled out of concern for the coronavirus outbreak.

The event, he said, saw a 10% increase in budget to provide incentives for people attending, including insurance coverage for coronavirus and coupons.

Zero-interest instalment payment of up to 24 months for some selective computer models are also on offer for the first time.

He said buyers tend to ask for information and order products from vendors in advance and come to pick up the items at the event, which reduced time spent at the site.

On the first day of the show, attendees were projected to have dropped by 10%, better than expected, said Mr Pornchai.



