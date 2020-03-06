Thai, US banks poised to cut rates

The Bank of Thailand is expected to cut the policy rate to stimulate the economy. (Bangkok Post photo)

Central banks in Thailand and the United States are expected to further slash their policy interest rates in the hope that monetary stimulus will help mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic, say economists.

They also provide a grim forecast for Thailand’s economic outlook this year, expecting GDP growth to arrive at no more than 2%.

The US Federal Reserve on Tuesday announced an emergency rate cut to boost confidence through a 50-basis-point reduction, making the rate a range of 1% and 1.25%.

The move was made 15 days before the next scheduled policy meeting, reflecting concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak taking a toll on the US and global economies as supply chains linked to China are shut down, AFP reported.

The Bank of Thailand reacted by saying it was closely monitoring the situation and will act as appropriate following an emergency interest rate cut by the Fed.

Thailand’s central bank in February cut the benchmark interest rate by another 25 basis points to a historic low of 1%, following two previous rate cuts in 2019, in a move seen as preemptively mitigating the Covid-19 impact.

The Fed is expected to make a 25-basis-point cut at the upcoming meeting on March 17 and 18, with another quarter-point reduction anticipated at the April 28-29 meeting, said Tim Leelahaphan, economist at Standard Chartered Bank (Thai).

Aggressive monetary easing is aimed at reducing the Covid-19 impact on the US economy as initial data signals a slowdown, said Mr Tim.

The Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is also expected to slash its policy interest rate by a quarter basis points at the March 25 meeting to lend support to the economy, with tourism in particular suffering from the viral outbreak, he said.

Kirida Bhaopichitr, director for international research and advisory at the Thailand Development Research Institute, concurred the MPC will embark on further monetary easing this month, with debtors as the main beneficiary of lower interest rates.

But lower interest rates will accumulate systemic risks for the economy, with the re-emergence of search-for-yield behaviour in high-risk assets and properties anticipated, said Ms Kirida.