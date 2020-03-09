Revenue officials set to cut collection goal

National flags in front of the Revenue Department headquarters. The government reported revenue of 811 billion baht for the five months through January. SEKSAN ROJJANAMETAKUN

The Revenue Department is likely to cut its tax revenue collection target of 2.12 trillion baht for this fiscal year as the coronavirus outbreak takes its toll on the country's economic growth.

Thai economic activity has been pressured by the virus spread, prompting several research houses to cut their GDP growth forecast for 2020, said Sommai Siriudomset, a spokeswoman for the Revenue Department.

The Finance Ministry's Fiscal Policy Office in January slashed its economic growth projection to 2.8% from 3.3%.

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) recently cut forecasts for 2020 economic growth to 1.5-2.5% from 2.7%-3.7% made on Nov 18 last year, while the Bank of Thailand is scheduled to downgrade its forecast of 2.8% on March 25.

Amid the outbreak, most research houses have trimmed their economic growth forecasts for this year to below 2%.

Kasikorn Research Center downgraded Thailand's economic growth forecast to 0.5% for 2020 from 2.7% seen previously.

Mrs Sommai said impacts from the coronavirus epidemic started to deal a blow to the Revenue Department's tax income collection in February.

Value-added tax on imported goods last month missed the target by 9 billion baht or 16-17% because of the country's flagging economy and falling oil prices.

For the four months to January, the government's revenue tallied 811 billion baht, exceeding the target by 1.8% or 14.1 billion baht but falling 0.3% from a year earlier, as the impact of the coronavirus had yet to take a bite out of tax income.

The country's largest tax-collecting agency garnered 540 billion baht, 0.6% higher than targeted but 2.8% lower than in the same period a year earlier for October to January.

The Excise Department amassed 212 billion baht in tax revenue for the four months to January, falling short of its target by 2.5% but rising 14.7% on the same period a year earlier.

The Customs Department's tax revenue was 35.3 billion baht, missing the target by 1.7% and declining 7.5% on the same period a year before.

Mrs Sommai said the Revenue Department has extended the personal income tax return filing deadline from the end of March to June to help lessen the burden on individual taxpayers.

Whether the deadline to file corporate income tax returns will be postponed this year has not been determined by the government, she said.