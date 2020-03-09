Section
SET down 73.63 points to 1,290.94 at opening
Business

published : 9 Mar 2020 at 10:17

writer: Online Reporters

Thai stocks opened down 5.40% at the start of trade this morning.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand's main index opened at 1,290.94 points, down 73.63 points from Friday's close. The trade value was 10.34 billion baht with 1.83 billion shares traded.

The SET50 index opened at 857.06 points, down 57.16 points or 6.25%, with a total trade value of 8.50 billion baht.

The MAI index went down 7.33 points or 2.72% to stand at 262.01 points with total transaction value of 71 million baht.

Top 5 most active stocks by value

 

Price

Change

Baht

%

PTT

29.00

-8.50

-22.67

PTTEP

77.50

-29.00

-27.23

BAM

24.20

-1.05

-4.16

CPALL

66.25

-3.00

-4.33

PTTGC

33.25

-9.00

-21.30
