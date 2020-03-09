SET down 92.37 points to 1,272.20 at midday

The Stock Exchange of Thailand's main index went down 92.37 points, or 6.77%, to close at 1,272.20 points at the end of trading session this morning. The trade value was 56.42 billion baht, with 11.65 billion shares traded.

The SET50 index ended at 841.61 points, down 72.61 points, or 7.94%, with trade value of 44.32 billion baht.

The MAI index went down 11.22 points, or 4.17%, to close at 258.12 points, with total transaction value of 321 million baht.