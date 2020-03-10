UTCC: Sentiment hits 27-month low

Business sentiment plunged to a 27-month low in February as the sector frets over the escalating Covid-19 outbreak and its worldwide spread.

The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) on Monday reported business confidence dipped to 44.9 last month from 45.4 in January.

"The Thai economy is now cordoned off by a herd of negative factors, with the viral outbreak adding to the business sector's concerns," said Thanavath Phonvichai, president of the UTCC. "We estimate the impact on business and manufacturing from the Covid-19 pandemic and drought to be worth at least 500 billion baht in the first half of this year."

He said the business sector has called on the government to speed up measures to beef up confidence about the coronavirus controls; ensure an adequate water supply for both agricultural and consumer demand; and speed up local economy stimulus measures and annual budget disbursement.

The government is also being urged to effectively allocate budgets to suitable development projects and come up with a mechanism to ensure that such budgets benefit the poor.

Mr Thanavath said without any effective stimulus measures, economic growth is likely to stand below 1% this year.

He said after learning more details of the state stimulus packages worth 100 billion baht the UTCC will revise its growth forecast soon.

In a related survey, the university found the Covid-19 outbreak was estimated to cause about 485 billion baht worth of damage to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the first half, mainly in the manufacturing and service sectors.

The survey also found 72.7% of SMEs will lay off workers in the first half of the year.