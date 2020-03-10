Centel unfazed by virus, bullish on second half

The Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai is one of the eight hotels Centel plans to open this year.

SET-listed Central Plaza Hotel Plc (Centel) sees the Covid-19 outbreak as a short-term challenge, with better results expected in the second half.

Gun Srisompong, assistant vice-president for finance and asset management, said each crisis in the past took no longer than one year.

Centel already implemented cost control measures such as adjusting the size of temporary staff and offering a la carte dinner in some outlets instead of buffets to reduce food waste.

The overall occupancy rate in February plunged to 60% from 80-90% during the high season. But hotels in Phuket still recorded 70% occupancy.

Mr Gun said if the virus is contained by June, revenue per available room (RevPAR) for the company's hotels is expected to drop 10-15% year-on-year, while average occupancy rate will plunge 10%, resulting in a decline in total revenue of more than 15% this year.

Centel set an investment budget 18 billion baht for 2020-21, with 12 billion for hotels and 2.4 billion for the food segment.

He said the investment for the hospitality segment will be divided into two parts: renovation of existing hotels and expansion in Thailand and other destinations such as Dubai, the Maldives and Japan.

This year Centel plans to open eight hotels, including two of its own properties in Thailand and Dubai.

Another six projects under management agreements are set for Thailand, Myanmar, Qatar and Turkey.

Last year the company posted total revenue of 21.2 billion baht, down by 2.7% year-on-year, because of sluggish hotel performance, which accounted for 42% of the total.

Net profit dipped by 19.9% to 1.74 billion baht in 2019.

Centel reported 8.9 billion baht in revenue from the hotel business in 2019, down 8.9% year-on-year, while revenue from the food segment rose 2.4% to 12.3 billion.

As of Dec 31, Centel has 76 properties with 14,758 rooms, of which 43 hotels have already opened. Of that number, 87% are in Thailand, 18 projects are self-owned hotels with 4,476 rooms, while 25 hotels totalling 3,617 rooms are under management agreements.

The occupancy rate for hotels in Thailand, which includes Centara Grand Beach Resort Samui and Cosi Pattaya Wong Amat Beach, closed at 76.8% last year, down from 81.8% in 2018.

The RevPAR of hotels in Thailand also dropped 8.9% to 2,780 baht from 3,051 baht in 2018.