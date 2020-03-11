Thai Airways suspending all Italy flights

Colosseum is seen at the end of an empty street, deserted after the government placed all of Italy on lockdown in an unprecedented move aimed at beating the coronavirus, in Rome on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

Thai Airways International will temporarily cease all flights to and from Italy following the Italian government's decision to lock down the country to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

THAI vice president for sales Nond Kalinta said on Wednesday the airline will halt services to and from Milan from Friday until March 30, and flights to and from Rome from Sunday to March 29.

The national airline will waive ticket change fees for passengers on those routes and for passengers who change their destination before their flight date during this period.

They can also extend their departure until Dec 15, 2020.