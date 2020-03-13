Somkid to propose B30bn stock rescue fund

SET endures a wild Friday as circuit breaker used again, but ends with a small gain

An investor monitors trade on the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Friday. (Bangkok Post Photo)

The government will discuss setting up a fund worth more than 30 billion baht to support the sagging stock market, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said on Friday, amid a coronavirus-induced plunge in global equities.

He made the comment as the Stock Exchange of Thailand concluded a second straight day of extremely volatile trading in which a circuit-breaker kicked in to halt a 10% plunge just after at the opening bell. Shares recovered to record a modest gain, but the SET Index still finished the week down 17.3% from a week earlier.

After closing down 138 points on Thursday, the SET began Friday with another 110-point drop to just above 1,000 points. After a brief halt in trading, it subsequently fell as low as 970 points, then raced up to 1,163 before easing back to close at 1,128.91, up 14.00 points from the previous day. Turnover was heavy at 119.66 billion baht. The index has tumbled 29% since the start of the year.

Counting the two applications of the circuit breaker this week, there have been only five times in Thai market history that trading has been halted, and none since 2008.

Mr Somkid said the proposal for the support fund would be presented to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday.

He also said he had asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to consider reviewing or lifting rules on short-selling and easing margin requirements to reduce forced selling.

The SET said in a statement shortly afterward that it had temporarily tightened short selling rules, effective from Friday to the end of June, to help reduce market volatility.

Short selling will now be allowed only at prices higher than last trading ones, verus no less than last trading prices previously, it said.

“We don’t ban short selling but have tightened rules to reduce market volatility,” said SET president Pakorn Peetathawatchai.

“This is the first measure … and there are other steps related to boosting liquidity for investors, and treasury stocks,” he said.