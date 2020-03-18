March-May fairs postponed

A signboard at a property fair advertising promotions. Somchai Poomlard

Three property-related fairs scheduled for March-May 2020 will either be postponed or held online due to the pandemic.

The latest event to announce postponement is Architect '20, the largest architecture exhibition in Asean that covers design trends, construction materials and technology.

On Tuesday the organisers, the Association of Siamese Architects (ASA) and N.C.C. Exhibition Organizer, postponed the event from April 28-May 3 to July 7-12.

The venue is unchanged at Challenger Impact Muang Thong Thani.

Last year's expo drew thousands of exhibitions and visitors in the architecture and interior supply chains from over 40 countries, including Germany, Italy, Spain, Turkey, the US, India, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

In 2019, the number of international companies attending the event went up 20% from the year before, while the number of visitors totalled over 350,000, down from 400,000 in 2018.

Under the "Refocus Heritage" theme, the expo this year will promote the art of architectural design concepts and the value of historical identity.

The event is expected to host 850 brands from over 700 companies globally with several exhibitions and activities such as forums, seminars and services.

According to ASA, the architect expo is Asia's leading business platform for professionals to access information about solutions and technical innovations in the building and construction industry, as well as to learn about trends to drive business growth.

The 42nd House and Condo Fair, scheduled for March 19-22 at Paragon Hall, Siam Paragon, is one of two property fairs that have been postponed this month.

The House and Condo Fair is the largest annual event for residential developers nationwide and is held twice a year -- late in the first quarter and early in the fourth quarter -- by three associations: the Thai Condominium Association, the Thai Real Estate Association and the Housing Business Association.

The associations met on Feb 26 and resolved to postpone the fair indefinitely for the safety of exhibitors, participants and the general public. An average of more than 1,000 projects from over 100 developers are showcased in the fair.

This event typically generates 4 billion baht in sales over four days and another 4 billion in post-event activities.

The other postponement was Home Builder Focus 2020, scheduled for March 12-15 at Impact Muang Thong Thani.

The Home Builder Association announced on Friday it would host the fair online on March 20-31.