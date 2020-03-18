Section
Financial markets to stay open during April 13-15
Business

Financial markets to stay open during April 13-15

published : 18 Mar 2020 at 16:05

writer: Reuters

Traders are seen in front of a screen at the Thailand Stock Exchange building in Bangkok on March 13, 2020. (Reuters photo)
Thailand's financial markets will stay open during April 13-15, as the country's New Year holiday has been postponed to limit the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The usual holiday for financial institutions has been cancelled and a new holiday will be decided later, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the cabinet approved putting off the Songkran new year holiday which falls between April 13-15. 

