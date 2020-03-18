Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Markets to stay open April 13-15 as economist calls for 'blanket rescue'
Business

Markets to stay open April 13-15 as economist calls for 'blanket rescue'

published : 18 Mar 2020 at 21:05

updated: 18 Mar 2020 at 21:30

writer: Reuters and Dave Kendall

Bangkok Bank chief economist Burin Adulwattana speaks at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Thailand in Bangkok on Wednesday evening. (Screenshot from FCCT Facebook page)
Bangkok Bank chief economist Burin Adulwattana speaks at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Thailand in Bangkok on Wednesday evening. (Screenshot from FCCT Facebook page)

Bangkok Bank's chief economist on Wednesday evening called for a "blanket rescue" to prevent bankruptcies during the coronavirus crisis after the central bank earlier announced Thailand's financial markets will stay open during April 13-15.

The usual holiday for financial institutions has been cancelled and a new holiday will be decided later, the Bank of Thailand (BoT) said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the cabinet approved putting off the Songkran new year holiday which falls between April 13-15. 

In a separate statement, BoT Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said the central bank has asked financial institutions to prepare back-up plans and would work closely with them to ensure continuing financial services if the spread of the virus outbreak escalates.

The BoT has also asked financial institutions to help restructure debt for more debtors hurt by the outbreak, he said.

About 30,000 borrowers with a combined debt of 234 billion baht have had their loans restructured to ease their debt repayment burden in the first two weeks after the BoT's announcement of such measure on Feb 28.

‘Blanket rescue’

Speaking via live stream from the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Thailand in Bangkok on Wednesday evening, Bangkok Bank chief economist Burin Adulwattana called for more fiscal stimulus, cash handouts and the general suspension of bill and debt payments. 

“How can governments prevent this from becoming widespread bankruptcies," he asked. “You have to do a blanket rescue … We live in unprecedented times.” 

Thailand on Wednesday reported 35 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total to 212. One person has died.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Markets to stay open April 13-15 as economist calls for 'blanket rescue'

Bangkok Bank's chief economist on Wednesday evening called for a "blanket rescue" to prevent bankruptcies during the coronavirus crisis after the central bank earlier announced Thailand's financial markets will stay open during April 13-15.

21:05
Thailand

Minister to self-isolate after team member tests positive

Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana is working from home for 14 days after a police officer working for him has been infected with the coronavirus, his aide said on Wednesday.

20:22
World

EU shuts borders as virus deaths exceed Asia toll

PARIS - The European Union sealed off its borders Wednesday to try to put the brakes on the ferocious spread of the coronavirus pandemic, as the number of deaths on the continent soared past the toll in Asia.

19:45