Trade fairs in global tumult

THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2020, scheduled for May 26-30 at Impact Muang Thong Thani, has been rescheduled to Sept 22-26, one of a slew of exhibitions put off for the pandemic.

The Commerce Ministry's International Trade Promotion Department has put off almost all trade fairs both domestically and overseas until September because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Somdet Susomboon, the department's director-general, said the department has been adjusting international trade promotion plans to cope with the pandemic and postponed trade fairs at home as well as participation in international exhibition fairs, roadshows, networking events and sales promotion activities.

The department will turn to online exhibitions or virtual trade shows to boost exports and prevent human contact.

At home, TAPA 2020: Thailand International Auto Parts & Accessories, to be held at Bitec, will be postponed to Sept 3-6 from April 2-5. THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2020 at Impact Muang Thong Thani has been pushed back to Sept 22-26 from May 26-30.

For "Top Thai Brands", the Thai product exhibitions in foreign countries, Mr Somdet said the department remains committed to holding events as planned if the target countries allow it.

Exhibitions were held earlier this month in Myanmar and India, but one in Bangladesh was postponed.

He said the department is also using Facebook Live to broadcast training programmes and seminars.

A source from the department who requested anonymity said the spread of the disease has led to 100 international fairs worldwide, mostly in China and Italy, to be cancelled or postponed.

According to the source, trade fairs subject to cancellation and postponement by the department include Top Thai Brands 2020 Vientiane Laos and Mini Thailand Week 2020 Cebu Philippines.

Participation in international trade fairs such as Foodex Japan; Japan Golf Fair 2020; Seoul Living Design Fair 2020 and Korea Build 2020 are also threatened.

"Trade fairs are instrumental in helping Thai small and medium-sized enterprises secure foreign purchases," said Mr Somdet.

"These cancellations or postponements will hurt sales significantly."

Normally the department holds about six key international trade fairs domestically, including the Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair and Style Bangkok.

In December, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit declared he would act as the country's salesman by teaming up with the private sector on trade missions to 18 countries to forge regional trade and cooperation agreements with local governments in China and India to boost export growth in 2020.

Targeted trade destinations for this year include India, Japan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, China, Vietnam, France, Britain, the Middle East, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Bangladesh, the Maldives, Cambodia and East Timor.

Mr Jurin ordered commercial affairs officials and directors of Thai Trade Centers in 58 offices worldwide to seek opportunities to start new regional trade and cooperation agreements with certain states in India and provinces in China.

Trade negotiations with the local authorities of each territory will be forwarded this year to boost Thai exports, he said.

Mr Jurin said Thailand also wants to conclude trade negotiations with Turkey this year and speed up talks with Pakistan and Sri Lanka.