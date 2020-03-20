Section
Thai Lion Air suspending operations
Travel

Thai Lion Air suspending operations

Virus-hit budget carrier to stop flying from March 25 to May 1

published : 20 Mar 2020 at 18:42

writer: Post Reporters

Thai Lion Air will stop flying from March 25 but expects to resume services from May 1. (Post Today photo)
Thai Lion Air is preparing to suspend operations from March 25, saying it has been battered by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on travel.

The local affiliate of the Indonesian budget carrier hopes to resume domestic and international services on May 1, it said in a letter to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand on Friday.

The spread of Covid-19, it said, had resulted in a drastically reduced load factor on the flights it was offering.

The airline informed its employees via e-mail about the decision to halt the operation.

A source at the airline said cabin crew who are still on probation had been terminated as the number of aircraft and staff exceeded requirements during the current slowdown.

The cabin crew’s last working date will be March 31.

However, the airline is keeping its pilots on the payroll, but at a monthly salary reduction of 40%, the source added.

