Tycoons urge unity amid chaos

Leading tycoons are urging members of the business community to join hands with the government in cushioning the economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak, says Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) chairman, Kalin Sarasin.

Mr Kalin said respected businessmen -- including Charoen Pokphand Group's Dhanin Chearavanont, Singha Corporation's Santi Bhirombhakdi, Saha Pathanapibul's Boonchai Chokwatana, and TCC Group's Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi -- agree on several recommendations on how businesses can help soften the blow of the coronavirus outbreak.

Among them are strengthening the competitiveness of SMEs, enhancing workers' skills and bridging income gaps, he said.

Mr Kalin said the TCC has been compiling suggestions from the business community and government agencies in the wake of the US-China trade war, the general slowdown in global economic activity and the spread of Covid-19.

"We received many good suggestions that we can use to help our members and we will submit them to the government for further consideration," he said. "TCC's suggestions are always well accepted by the government."

Mr Kalin said these tycoons also praised the TCC's efforts in supporting the government's Pracharath scheme, promoting good governance and adopting the sufficiency economic philosophy.

Mr Kalin said the TCC also takes environment issues seriously as shown by the recent submission of a package of proposals to Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa on the sustainable management of natural resources.