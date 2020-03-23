Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
SET down 82.80 points at opening
Business

SET down 82.80 points at opening

published : 23 Mar 2020 at 10:08

writer: Online Reporters

Thai stocks opened down 7.35% at the start of trade this morning.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand's main index opened at 1,044.44 points, down 82.80 points from Friday's close. The trade value was 4.06 billion baht with 479 million shares traded.

The SET50 index opened at 692.47 points, down 63.64 points or 8.42%, with a total trade value of 2.88 billion baht.

The MAI index went down 8.20 points or 3.62% to stand at 218.16 points with total transaction value of 34 million baht.

Top 5 most active stocks by value

 

Price

Change

Baht

%

BAM

18.00

-2.10

-10.45

CPALL

57.75

-1.50

-2.53

PTT

26.75

-2.75

-9.32

ADVANC

191.50

-6.00

-3.04

GPSC

54.50

-7.00

-11.38

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Migrant workers flee home

NAKHON PHANOM: Lao and Vietnamese migrant workers were being allowed to leave Thailand across the Friendship Bridge to Thakhek in Khammouane province of Laos on Monday, even though all border checkpoints were ordered closed on Sunday night to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

11:41
Thailand

Dead dolphins on southern beaches

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Two dead dolphins were found on separate beaches in the province on Monday morning - one in Hua Sai and the other in Khanom.

11:23
Thailand

Thailand reports 122 new coronavirus cases, total at 721

-- More to follow --

11:23