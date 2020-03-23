SET down 82.80 points at opening

Thai stocks opened down 7.35% at the start of trade this morning.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand's main index opened at 1,044.44 points, down 82.80 points from Friday's close. The trade value was 4.06 billion baht with 479 million shares traded.

The SET50 index opened at 692.47 points, down 63.64 points or 8.42%, with a total trade value of 2.88 billion baht.

The MAI index went down 8.20 points or 3.62% to stand at 218.16 points with total transaction value of 34 million baht.