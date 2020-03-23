Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
SET down 66.74 points at midday
Business

SET down 66.74 points at midday

published : 23 Mar 2020 at 12:44

writer: Online Reporters

The Stock Exchange of Thailand's main index went down 66.74 points or 5.92% to close at 1,060.50 points at the end of trading session this morning. The trade value was 28.16 billion baht, with 4.31 billion shares traded.

The SET50 index ended at 707.25 points, down 48.86 points or 6.46%, with trade value of 19.33 billion baht.

The MAI index went down 9.75 points or 4.31% to close at 216.61 points, with total transaction value of 215 million baht.

Top 5 most active stocks

 

Close

Change

baht

%

BAM

18.00

-2.10

-10.45

PTT

28.25

-1.25

-4.24

CPALL

59.50

+0.25

+0.42

GULF

148.00

-7.50

-4.82

AOT

49.75

-4.00

-7.44

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Business

Singapore Airlines slashes capacity by 96%

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) said Monday that it will slash 96% of its capacity as demand for air travel evaporates due to coronavirus-related movement restrictions.

13:01
Business

Sentiment dejected despite aid measures

Thailand’s stock market saw another turbulence on Monday as the number of Covid-19-related global infections and deaths surged and crude prices stumbled.

12:58
Thailand

Stark warning

Stay home, don't socialise - or the spread of Covid-19 will soon overwhelm the health system, as happened in Italy, says the dean of Siriraj medical faculty.

12:55