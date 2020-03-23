SET down 66.74 points at midday

The Stock Exchange of Thailand's main index went down 66.74 points or 5.92% to close at 1,060.50 points at the end of trading session this morning. The trade value was 28.16 billion baht, with 4.31 billion shares traded.

The SET50 index ended at 707.25 points, down 48.86 points or 6.46%, with trade value of 19.33 billion baht.

The MAI index went down 9.75 points or 4.31% to close at 216.61 points, with total transaction value of 215 million baht.