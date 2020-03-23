February tourist arrivals slump 42.8% y-o-y

An empty arrivals terminal following the coronavirus outbreak, at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan province on March 12, 2020. (Reuters file photo)

Tourist arrivals in Thailand sank 42.78% in February from a year earlier after a 2.46% rise in the previous month, due to the coronavirus outbreak, tourism ministry data showed on Monday.

A total of 2.06 million tourists in February spent about 103.7 billion baht, down 43.9% from a year earlier.

Visitor numbers from China, Thailand's biggest source of tourists, tumbled 84.92% from a year earlier.

Tourism is a key driver of Thai growth, with foreign tourist receipts making up 11% of gross domestic product (GDP) last year. The tourism industry as a whole is estimated to account for about 20% of GDP.