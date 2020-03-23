Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
February tourist arrivals slump 42.8% y-o-y
Business

February tourist arrivals slump 42.8% y-o-y

published : 23 Mar 2020 at 12:49

writer: Reuters

An empty arrivals terminal following the coronavirus outbreak, at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan province on March 12, 2020. (Reuters file photo)
An empty arrivals terminal following the coronavirus outbreak, at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan province on March 12, 2020. (Reuters file photo)

Tourist arrivals in Thailand sank 42.78% in February from a year earlier after a 2.46% rise in the previous month, due to the coronavirus outbreak, tourism ministry data showed on Monday.

A total of 2.06 million tourists in February spent about 103.7 billion baht, down 43.9% from a year earlier.

Visitor numbers from China, Thailand's biggest source of tourists, tumbled 84.92% from a year earlier.

Tourism is a key driver of Thai growth, with foreign tourist receipts making up 11% of gross domestic product (GDP) last year. The tourism industry as a whole is estimated to account for about 20% of GDP. 

International flights cancellation information is displayed on a board due to the coronavirus outbreak at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok on March 12, 2020. (Reuters file photo)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Business

Singapore Airlines slashes capacity by 96%

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) said Monday that it will slash 96% of its capacity as demand for air travel evaporates due to coronavirus-related movement restrictions.

13:01
Business

Sentiment dejected despite aid measures

Thailand’s stock market saw another turbulence on Monday as the number of Covid-19-related global infections and deaths surged and crude prices stumbled.

12:58
Thailand

Stark warning

Stay home, don't socialise - or the spread of Covid-19 will soon overwhelm the health system, as happened in Italy, says the dean of Siriraj medical faculty.

12:55