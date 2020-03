SET up 40.38 points to 1,064.84 at opening

Thai stocks opened up 3.94% at the start of trade this morning.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand's main index opened at 1,064.84 points, up 40.38 points from Monday's close. The trade value was 3.69 billion baht with 409 million shares traded.

The SET50 index opened at 713.04 points, up 32.97 points or 4.85%, with a total trade value of 2.46 billion baht.

The MAI index went up 2.95 points or 1.39% to stand at 215.06 points with total transaction value of 13 million baht.