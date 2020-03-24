Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
SET up 40.38 points to 1,064.84 at opening
Business

SET up 40.38 points to 1,064.84 at opening

published : 24 Mar 2020 at 10:07

writer: Online Reporters

Thai stocks opened up 3.94% at the start of trade this morning.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand's main index opened at 1,064.84 points, up 40.38 points from Monday's close. The trade value was 3.69 billion baht with 409 million shares traded.

The SET50 index opened at 713.04 points, up 32.97 points or 4.85%, with a total trade value of 2.46 billion baht.

The MAI index went up 2.95 points or 1.39% to stand at 215.06 points with total transaction value of 13 million baht.

Top 5 most active stocks by value

 

Price

Change

Baht

%

BAM

18.30

+1.20

+7.02

PTT

29.25

+2.00

+7.34

ADVANC

195.50

+7.50

+3.99

AOT

50.00

+2.75

+5.82

GPSC

56.00

+3.75

+6.67

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Thailand reports 3 more deaths, 106 new infections Tuesday

Thailand reported three additional deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total to four, a heath ministry official said.

10:15
Business

SET up 40.38 points to 1,064.84 at opening

Thai stocks opened up 3.94% at the start of trade this morning.

10:07
World

UK locked down

The UK is in lock down after Boris Johnson ordered sweeping measures to stop people leaving their homes “at this moment of national emergency.”

08:41