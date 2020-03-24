Section
Bank of Thailand expands liquidity support to more fund types
Business

published : 24 Mar 2020 at 11:34

writer: Reuters

A bank investment representative and a client wearing facemasks amid concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus, sit near an electronic board displaying global indices price performance at a shopping mall in Bangkok on March 15, 2020. (AFP file photo)
Thailand's central bank said it has expanded the scope of a facility set up to provide liquidity to mutual funds and it will now encompass all types of money market funds as well as daily fixed income funds.

The central bank is ready to consider additional measures to ensure financial markets function well and the country's financial system is stable, Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said in a statement.

The facility is among steps announced on Sunday to help mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Thailand on Tuesday reported three coronavirus deaths, taking the total to four. It also recorded 106 new infections, bringing its tally to 827.

