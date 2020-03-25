Commerce Ministry revs up distribution of goods

Commerce Ministry officials inspected the Big C distribution centre in Pathum Thani on Tuesday. The transport period will be extended to serve modern trade during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Commerce Ministry pledges to hasten transport of goods from distribution centres to modern trade outlets to ensure supermarket shelves have ample supplies, as panic buying in recent days disrupted the supply chain for basic necessities.

Chatchai Saksilapachai, deputy director-general of the Internal Trade Department, on Tuesday inspected the distribution centre of Big C Supercenter in Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani province.

He said the Commerce Ministry is cooperating with responsible state units to help ease the land transport requirements for large trucks entering the city.

The ministry advised distribution centre operators to adjust their transport routine for supermarkets to keep abreast of surging demand at each location.

"We consulted the large-scale retailers and they said there is no concern about goods transport despite frenetic purchasing by consumers," Mr Chatchai said.

"Each distribution centre is now working 24 hours a day."

As part of the government's efforts to lower people's cost of living and curb the coronavirus outbreak, the ministry on Tuesday relaunched 200 mobile grocery stores to sell essential consumer goods in Greater Bangkok.

The ministry also established two ad hoc committees to supervise the prices of consumer goods at both the national and provincial level to prevent hoarding and profiteering by traders.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Monday that after Greater Bangkok the ministry plans to introduce 400-500 mobile grocery stores in provincial areas.

Consumer products include packaged rice, eggs, vegetable oil, refined sugar, instant noodles, tinned fish and hand sanitiser gel.

The mobile grocery stores operated in pickups will peddle consumer goods along sois and in villages and communities.

In 2018, the ministry initiated mobile grocery stores as part of efforts to enhance the competitiveness of pickups that sell consumer goods.

The mobile grocery stores complement the ministry's Thong Fah Pracha Rat low-priced shops.

Boonsak Stitmanaithum, Big C's senior executive vice-president for logistics, said the company now operates four large-scale distribution centres throughout the country.

Big C is working closely with manufacturers to ensure adequate goods to consumers, he said, though delivery may be slightly delayed because of massive orders.