Fate of TFFIF's second batch uncertain

The downward spiral in interest rates and the coronavirus spread could further delay a planned fund mobilisation of the second batch of the Thailand Future Fund (TFFIF).

The falling interest rate allows the government to either secure borrowing or issue bonds to lock in the lower cost for infrastructure development, said State Enterprise Policy Office (Sepo) spokesman Chanvit Nakburee.

Government bond issuance during such low rates will help absorb liquidity and be another savings option for people, Mr Chanvit said.

The government could offer a coupon rate a bit higher than the market rate to attract depositors, he said.

Fundraising for the second batch of TFFIF was previously expected to begin last year, but it has been stalled.

Whether a second batch will be issued remains uncertain, with Finance Ministry officials studying the details.

The Bank of Thailand has a meeting scheduled for Wednesday following last week's emergency session and rate cut, which was largely expected by the market.

Thailand's central bank in February lowered the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to a historic low of 1%, followed by an emergency cut last Friday to 0.75%.

Mr Chanvit said Sepo earlier talked to the Port Authority of Thailand about using revenue rights from Chon Buri's Laem Chabang port rental contracts as underlying assets in TFFIF's second lot.

Issues still to be addressed include whether Laem Chabang's revenue from rental contracts used to back the new batch are from multiple complicated contracts, as well as the purpose of the proceeds' utilisation, he said.

TFFIF's first lot mobilised 44.7 billion baht from the public in 2018 and is backed by the 30-year right to earn 45% of future revenue from the Chalong Rat and Burapha Withi expressways, both owned by the Expressway Authority of Thailand.

TFFIF units closed on Tuesday on the Stock Exchange of Thailand at 9.45 baht, down five satang, in trade worth 72.5 million baht.