Factory output down again

Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) contracted for the tenth straight month in February, down 5.19% from a year earlier, hit by lower production of cars, tires and sugar, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

That performance was in line with a forecast drop of 5.2% in a Reuters poll, and against January's decline of 4.59%.

Capacity utilisation in February was 65.33% after January's 66.48%.

In 2019, the MPI declined 3.7%.