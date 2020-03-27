Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
SET up 22.10 points to 1,114.06 at opening
Business

SET up 22.10 points to 1,114.06 at opening

published : 27 Mar 2020 at 10:12

writer: Online Reporters

Thai stocks opened up 2.02% at the start of trade this morning.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand's main index opened at 1,114.06 points, up 22.10 points from Thursday's close. The trade value was 2.47 billion baht with 351 million shares traded.

The SET50 index opened at 754.60 points, up 17.02 points or 2.31%, with a total trade value of 1.79 billion baht.

The MAI index went up 1.13 points or 0.53% to stand at 215.20 points with total transaction value of 12 million baht.

Top 5 most active stocks by value

 

Price

Change

Baht

%

BAM

19.30

+0.90

+4.89

CPALL

60.25

+0.50

+0.84

PTT

31.75

+0.50

+1.60

AOT

52.00

+1.25

+2.46

CRC

27.25

+0.75

+2.83

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Somkid: Emergency borrowing could top B200bn

The government is mulling an emergency decree to enable it to borrow more money to support the economy over the next two to three months.

11:35
Business

SET up 22.10 points to 1,114.06 at opening

Thai stocks opened up 2.02% at the start of trade this morning.

10:12
World

What is chloroquine and could it cure the coronavirus?

WASHINGTON: Could a pair of decades-old, relatively inexpensive drugs be the solution to the novel coronavirus pandemic?

10:05