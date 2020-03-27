Somkid, BoT soothe jitters after mutual fund sell-offs

Panic selling didn't reflect fundamentals of funds, says Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak. (Government House photo)

The government and financial regulators have provided assurances about the asset quality of TMBAM Eastspring's four fixed-income funds which were terminated following heavy panic-selling.

The funds in the spotlight are TMB Ultra-Short Bond Fund (TMBUSB), TMB Aggregate Bond Fund (TMBABF), TMB Bond Fund (TMBBF) and TMB Thana Plus (TMBTHANAPLUS)

Units of the four mutual funds, which invested heavily in foreign debt securities, were caught in a selling spree as investors sought to reduce their risk exposure by holding cash amid the Covid-19 pandemic and low-interest-rate outlook.

Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said the selling of the unit trusts was not because the quality of the assets of the funds was deficient but because of panic selling, adding that the Bank of Thailand (BoT) would help take care of the matter.

BoT governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said TMBAM Eastspring is not a subsidiary of TMB Bank Plc because the bank previously sold its 65% stake in TMB Asset Management (TMBAM) to Eastspring Investments Singapore Ltd, a subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Asia Ltd. Eastspring plans to take up all the shares in the asset-management company in the near future.

The asset-management company has changed its name to TMBAM Eastspring.

He said the redemption of the two funds stemmed from tight liquidity in the global bond market which has affected the Thai debenture market. Market conditions are now unusual and when the funds' unit holders became fearful and redeemed them, the funds were forced to sell off their bond holdings despite the fact that the quality of the bonds is promising.

Mr Veerathai said there were no signs of unusual sales by unit holders of other mutual funds.

For the two scrapped funds, TMB Bank which still holds a minority stake in the company will provide a credit line with very low interest rates to unit holders who are waiting for redemption payments and want to get their money early.

Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol, the secretary-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) , said more than half of TMBAM Eastspring's fixed-income fund portfolios had been allocated to overseas bonds with investment grade, while other mutual fund operators have focused on local bonds with a credit rating of A or above.

TMBAM Eastspring faced higher selling of its unit trusts, particularly TMB Thana Plus where one third of its net asset value (NAV) was redeemed, so the company decided to close the fund to protect unit holders' benefits, she said.