Gold bar price spread reduced to B200

The spread of gold bar prices has been adjusted to 200 baht from 300 baht starting from Saturday. (Post Today photo)

The Gold Traders Association has reduced the price spread for gold bars by 200 baht from 300 baht per baht-weight as market volatility has eased.

The changes, effective from Saturday, were made to reflect the current market situation and retain the customer base for gold, said association chairman Jitti Tangsitpakdee.

“The market is returning to normal and volatility has subsided,” he said on Friday. “Today, the gold price quoted by the association changed by only four times, while the premium, which reflects transport and insurance cost, has declined.”

The buying price of gold bars was quoted on Friday afternoon at 24,500 baht and the selling price at 24,800 baht per baht-weight (15.16 grammes). In normal, pre-coronavirus times, the price spread was only 100 baht.

Gold price volatility has been attributed to the market chaos wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic. Gold is usually seen as a safe haven in times of crisis but conventional wisdom has gone out the window lately. Many investors have been forced to sell gold to raise cash to cover steep losses on other assets, mainly stocks.

At the beginning of this week, the premium on gold soared to US$25 from a normal range of 20-30 cents, but it has since eased back to a range of $10-20. The gold price quoted by the association has changed by more than 10 times during the week.

Normally the premium — reflecting transport, insurance and other expenses — on imported and exported gold is quoted at 30-50 cents.

Thailand does not produce gold bars, but imports them from Hong Kong and Singapore to serve domestic demand for the jewellery business, trading and investment incentives.

Local companies also export their gold holdings when there is an excess in supply and falling demand, or to beef up liquidity when customers want to exchange gold bars for cash.

For Hua Seng Heng Group of Companies, which offers electronic trading of gold, account openings on the online platform have increased by 10 times over normal levels this week, said chief executive Tanarat Pasawongse.

The increase is attributed to customers who normally trade physical gold bars and newcomers who have never traded gold before.

“They want to know abut the movements of gold prices in case they cannot come to our branches,” said Mr Tanarat.

The reference price quoted by the Gold Traders Association is still necessary for gold trading businesses as well as retailers and wholesalers who do not have an online presence, he said.