Gen Y and Z lead climbing online hours in survey

Thailand's average daily internet use climbed to 10.22 hours in 2019, up 17 minutes from a year earlier, with Generations Y and Z showing the strongest online engagement, says the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA).

ETDA's survey of internet usage behavior in Thailand, which was conducted in August-October 2019, had 17,242 respondents.

In 2018, 47.5 million people in Thailand used the internet, accounting for 70% of the country's population of 66.4 million, ETDA said. The number has grown more than 150% over the past decade.

The survey showed the LGBT segment spent an average of 11.20 hours per day on the internet, more than the 10.25 hours spent by males and 10.17 hours by females in the overall sample population.

Gen Y (19-38) were the most active internet users for the sixth year in a row with an average of 10.36 hours a day spent on the internet, followed by Gen Z (below 19) at 10.35 hours, baby boomers (55-73) at 10 hours and Gen X (39-54) at 9.49 hours.

Social media ranked the most popular online activity for Thais for the seventh consecutive year, with 91.2% engaged, followed by music and movie consumption (71.2%), information searches (70.7%), email (62.5%) and online payment (60.6%).

This is the first time online payment entered the top five online activities.

When considering online activity growth over 2018-19, food delivery showed the strongest growth of 15.1%, followed by online payment (11.4%), delivery service (11%) and music and movie consumption (10.5%).

Regarding online shopping, 75.6% said they bought products via e-marketplace Shopee, trailed by Lazada at 65.5%, Facebook at 47.5%, Line at 38.9% and Instagram with 21.8%.

Facebook ranked as the top sales channel with 64%, followed by Shopee (43.1%), Line (39.5%) and Instagram (26.6%).

For communication channels, Line ranked first with 98.5%, trailed by Facebook Messenger (89.9%), FaceTime (13.7%) and WhatsApp (7.8%).

The top three problems for internet users were the amount of online ads (78.5%), followed by slow internet connection (68.7%) and concerns about credibility of the online information (35.8%).

When asked what they want from the government to build confidence in digital ID adoption, 61.4% said they want the government to create a secure system to ward off information leakage.