February exports rise 3.6% y-o-y, trade surplus widens: BoT

Thailand's current account surplus was $5.4 billion in February, up from a surplus of $3.44 billion in the previous month, the Bank of Thailand (BoT) said on Tuesday.

Exports rose 3.6% in February from a year earlier, after rising 3.5% in January.

Imports fell 7.8% year-on-year in February after January's 0.1% drop.

February saw a trade surplus of $5.4 billion, up from a $0.38 billion surplus in January.