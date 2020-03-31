Section
February exports rise 3.6% y-o-y, trade surplus widens: BoT
Business

February exports rise 3.6% y-o-y, trade surplus widens: BoT

published : 31 Mar 2020 at 15:04

writer: Reuters

Thailand's current account surplus was $5.4 billion in February, up from a surplus of $3.44 billion in the previous month, the Bank of Thailand (BoT) said on Tuesday.

Exports rose 3.6% in February from a year earlier, after rising 3.5% in January.

Imports fell 7.8% year-on-year in February after January's 0.1% drop.

February saw a trade surplus of $5.4 billion, up from a $0.38 billion surplus in January.

