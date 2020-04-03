Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Banthoon quits as KBank chairman
Business

Banthoon quits as KBank chairman

published : 3 Apr 2020 at 04:00

newspaper section: News

Banthoon Lamsam
Banthoon Lamsam

Banthoon Lamsam stepped down as chairman of the board of Kasikornbank (KBank) on Thursday, the bank announced.

The KBank board also decided to appoint Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, independent vice chairwoman, as acting chairwoman.

If and when Ms Kobkarn's appointment is endorsed by the central bank, she will become the bank's first independent member of the board to take on the role.

Mr Banthoon also quit as a board member.

He will also be succeeded as the bank's chief executive officer by Kattiya Indaravijaya, co-president of KBank. She will be the bank's first female CEO and someone not from the Lamsam family to take up the top post. Her appointment is effective today.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Curfew starts today

The government has imposed a curfew, banning all people nationwide from leaving their homes from 10pm to 4am starting tonight, in its latest move to contain the spread of coronavirus.

06:36
Thailand

Breaching gathering ban

Eighteen teenagers were handed jail terms for violating the terms of the Emergency Decree by holding a party and abusing drugs in Ayutthaya amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

06:00
Business

PTT files PTTOR offering

National oil and gas conglomerate PTT Plc is pushing ahead with its plan to list its wholly owned subsidiary, PTT Oil and Retail Business Co (PTTOR), on the Stock Exchange of Thailand by floating shares accounting for 25%.

06:00