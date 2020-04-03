Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
New economic measures to ease virus impact worth 10% of GDP
Business

New economic measures to ease virus impact worth 10% of GDP

published : 3 Apr 2020 at 14:41

writer: Reuters

Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak (right) joins a special cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House on Friday. (Government House photo)
Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak (right) joins a special cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House on Friday. (Government House photo)

Thailand's new package of economic measures will be worth about 10% of its gross domestic product (GDP) to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said on Friday.

The package, discussed at a special cabinet meeting, will cover all economic sectors, the minister told a news conference.

Thailand has reported 1,978 cases and 19 deaths because of the coronavirus.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
World

Australia tells virus-stricken cruise ships to go home

SYDNEY: Australia insisted Friday it would not let the crew of multiple virus-stricken cruise ships into the country, slapping aside suggestions it was falling short on legal and moral obligations.

14:45
Business

New economic measures to ease virus impact worth 10% of GDP

Thailand's new package of economic measures will be worth about 10% of its gross domestic product (GDP) to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said on Friday.

14:41
World

Isolated and afraid: The pandemic is changing pregnancy

HONG KONG: Jamie Chui has been a virtual prisoner in her Hong Kong home for most of her nine-month pregnancy.

13:45