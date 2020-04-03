New economic measures to ease virus impact worth 10% of GDP
published : 3 Apr 2020 at 14:41
writer: Reuters
Thailand's new package of economic measures will be worth about 10% of its gross domestic product (GDP) to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said on Friday.
The package, discussed at a special cabinet meeting, will cover all economic sectors, the minister told a news conference.
Thailand has reported 1,978 cases and 19 deaths because of the coronavirus.