Trump and Big Oil to discuss price slide

White House talks with US producers could pave way for more output cuts

The sun shines behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas. (Reuters Photo)

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump was preparing to meet with oil company executives at the White House later on Friday to discuss a historic oil-price slump threatening their businesses, brought on by the coronavirus outbreak and a Saudi-Russia price war.

The administration may offer ways to help the industry weather the crisis, including waiving royalty payments drillers must pay for oil produced on federal lands, or imposing an import tariff on foreign crude, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Trump is also likely to highlight his efforts to push Moscow and Riyadh to end their price war and tighten the taps to bring prices back up, the main hope for an ailing US drilling industry that supported his presidential campaign.

Trump said on Thursday that Saudi Arabia and Russia had agreed to cut output by an unprecedented 10 million to 15 million barrels per day (bpd), representing 10% to 15% of global supply, after he discussed the issue with their leaders.

The countries did not confirm the plan, but said they were willing to discuss ways to stabilise the market with other major world oil producers.

Trump said he made no concessions to Saudi Arabia or Russia and did not agree to a US production cut. The slide in prices has already forced US drillers to reduce production sharply as their operations are not viable at $20 a barrel.

The United States has grown in recent years into the world’s biggest oil producer which has at times put it in competition with Russia and countries in Opec, even as it imposes sanctions on cartel members Venezuela and Iran.

Global oil prices have fallen by roughly two-thirds this year, raising the spectre of a wave of US oil drilling bankruptcies and layoffs.

Companies expected to participate in the meeting with Trump include Exxon Mobil, Chevron Occidental Petroleum Corp and Continental Resources. Oil refiners and small producers will also be represented, either there or in subsequent meetings, sources familiar with the matter said.

The Opec+ coalition, meanwhile, is pushing for other major producers to join it in a deep reduction of global crude output and stem the historic rout in prices, a move that sent futures prices sharply higher.

A global cut of 10 million bpd is a realistic goal, according to a delegate, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Opec and its allies have already scheduled a virtual meeting for Monday and other nations are being encouraged to join talks as soon as possible.

For Saudi Arabia, it’s essential that the Americans join in the cuts.

Oil prices surged on the news. But there are enormous obstacles to any deal. Russia was quick to deny on Thursday that any agreement had been reached — although it had said for weeks it’s open to talks.

Even if an accord can be struck, a cut of 10 million barrels would barely dent the glut of oil that has been created by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Traders estimate the lost demand could be as high as 35 million bpd.

Brent crude, which jumped more than 40% on Thursday after Trump’s announcement before paring gains, rose 11% on Friday. It’s still down 50% this year as the virus fight grounds planes and shutters huge swaths of the global economy.